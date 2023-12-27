The right-back has made 14 appearances this season following previous surgery

Pompey fear Zak Swanson may require a second groin operation.

The talented right-back missed the final three months of last season after going under the surgeon’s knife to correct a hernia problem.

The former Arsenal youngster subsequently returned in the summer and has since gone on to make 14 appearances this term.

However, he was forced off in the second half of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy defeat to AFC Wimbledon last week with a groin issue.

Zak Swanson injured his groin against AFC Wimbledon in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

It’s related to the previous hernia injury, albeit on the other side of the groin, and the Blues are currently assessing the next stage of treatment.

According to John Mousinho, options include another operation - although he is adamant that alternative would be ‘minor surgery’.

Pompey’s head coach told The News: 'I need to catch up with the physio, but Zak has a slight problem with that groin.

‘We are just weighing up whether we can rehab it or whether it will need minor surgery on it in the New Year.

‘It’s the other side of his groin, the same problem on the other side. That’s not ideal.’

Regardless, it’s another unfortunate set-back for Swanson, who tragically lost his mother through Cancer earlier in the season.

However, there’s brighter news on Tom Lowery, who has undergone a scan on his tight calf.

The midfielder complained of the issue ahead of a scheduled comeback game against AFC Wimbledon in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy following four-and-a-half months out.

Although still ruled out of forthcoming fixtures at Exeter and against Stevenage, Pompey have been encouraged by scan results.

Mousinho added: ‘Tom’s okay, he’s had a scan, that will be a couple of weeks and hopefully he'll be back in the New Year.

‘Although he is not back in training yet.’

Meanwhile, Connor Ogilvie is pencilled in for a return to training in a fortnight after recovering from damaged ankle ligaments.