Portsmouth take giant leap towards Championship as charge continues at Wycombe

Pompey moved another huge step towards promotion with a 3-1 win at Wycombe.

Two Colby Bishop goals and a second-half Christian Saydee strike make it 13 League One games unbeaten at Adams Park.

Denmead lad Matt Butcher scored against his hometown club, but it couldn’t stop John Mousinho’s side moving 11 points clear of Bolton in third place, after their draw at Stevenage.

It means the Blues now need eight more points to mathematically secure their place in the Championship next season.

It took three minutes for Pompey to make the breakthrough as Bishop diverted Kamara’s cross, with the assistance of a Nigel Lonwijk ricochet.

Wycome were quickly level, however, as Butcher slammed the ball home after Richard Kone teed up the former Cowplain School student.

Butcher and Kamara both then had chances narrowly wide and over the top, before Bishop got his second - with the Norwich loanee again supplying the cross after being freed by Christian Saydee.

Lane had a chance for a third in the 32nd minute, but a despairing lunge from Leahy blocked the ball in front of goal.

There was a late chance for Kieran Sadlier, but Will Norris claimed his half volley at the second attempt.

Sean Raggett nearly forced the ball home from a long Marlon Pack throw 10 minutes after the restart, but the ref gave a foul for no obvious reason.

There was a let-off in the 61st minute as Luke Leahy’s free-kick cracked the bar from 25 yards.

The third goal arrived for Pompey in the 67th minute when Kamara’s cross was only nodded as far as Saydee, who bulldozed his finish through Ravizolli.