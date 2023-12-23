John Mousinho makes once change to the side which won at Shrewsbury

Colby Bishop is recalled to Pompey's starting line-up against Fleetwood. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey have recalled their leading scorer to face Fleetwood this afternoon.

Colby Bishop is back in John Mousinho’s starting XI after being eased into duty following an ankle injury.

In the 11-goal striker’s absence Kusini Yengi has netted twice, but now makes way for the talismanic forward against the relegation-threatened visitors.

That represents the sole change to the team which won 3-0 at Shrewsbury last weekend to increase their lead to seven points at the top of League One.

Meanwhile, Christian Saydee has been declared fit to keep his place on the bench after collecting a foot problem against AFC Wimbledon.

Although among the substitutes is Anthony Scully, having made his comeback in the week in that Bristol Street Motors Trophy defeat.

Although missing are Zak Swanson (groin) and Tom Lowery (calf), while Josh Martin and Ben Stevenson have been omitted.

Pompey: Norris, Rafferty, Raggett, Shaughnessy, Sparkes, Pack, Morrell, Robertson, Kamara, Bishop, Lane.