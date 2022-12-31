But the Blues’ talisman vowed he will not go missing in the midst of the mid-season crisis his team are currently facing.

Pack stated he’s fairly satisfied with his current level of form for Danny Cowley’s side, but feels he has come in for attention from opponents aware of his ability to make Pompey tick.

The 31-year-old feels the task is to find the answers to fix that issue and arrest the worrying slump in form, which is threatening to derail the season.

Pack is adamant he will show the leadership required to make that happen.

He said: ‘I don’t think I’ve dipped so much as probably had a few more teams pay a bit more attention to me.

‘I’ve been man-marked a few times and it’s probably about trying to find a way.

‘I’ve maybe not had as much ball lately, as I would’ve have liked.

Marlon Pack. Picture: Barry Zee.

‘It’s down to me to combat that and down to the team to find ways.

‘I’ve maybe not hit the heights I did early on, but I don’t think I’ve been too bad.

‘I think my role in the team is to get the ball and give it. Sometimes we need to find a way of getting me on the ball more than I have.

‘At times I need to take ownership and demand the ball, even when at times it’s not going great and it’s tough.

‘But I won’t shy away from when times are tough and you need that bit of leadership to help you through games.’

Pack can certainly see how a run of eight league games without success and one win in 13 has had its impact on Pompey’s confidence.

The former Cardiff and Bristol City man noted why the kind of play being shown though the first nine games of the season is not being replicated at present.

Pack added: ‘Maybe when you’ve had the run of results we’re on, you maybe play a little bit safer as a team.

‘We’re maybe not taking the risks we were earlier in the season when confidence was high.

‘There were a few more riskier passes into me trying to break the lines.

‘I think that will come and I think we’ve had some decent ball at times in good areas, but maybe not loads of it.

‘Something I’m trying to do is impact games again to the standard I would like.

‘I’ve always be humble enough when I’ve played well and honest enough when I could have improved.

‘Regardless of how many games I’ve played or how old I am I will look to do that.

‘There’s a lot I want to achieve - and I want to do that in a Portsmouth shirt.

