Portsmouth talisman’s revelation as ex-Wolves, Derby County and Wigan Athletic closes in on return to imperious best

And the attacking talent believes a run of games moving forward can see him return to the heights of his top Fratton form.

Jacobs was back in John Mousinho’s first XI against Barnsley, after starting his first game in charge before suffering a knee scare ahead of the win at Fleetwood.

The 31-year-old has shown himself to be a talisman for Pompey, with his starts broadly equating to his team avoiding defeat last season.

Jacobs’ excellent form had plenty to do with that, with that pattern continuing at the start of this term before a hamstring injury slowed his progress.

The former Wolves, Derby and Wigan man has built his momentum after returning in December, with Jacobs believing Mousinho’s formation change is a boost for him.

He said: ‘I think so (the formation change can help him).

‘I feel like I can play different roles when needed to, but going to a 4-3-3 is a formation I’ve played before.

Michael Jacobs

‘I’ve played on the left and in midfield in that formation

‘For me, it’s about putting runs and consistent performances together.

‘If I can do that I can get back to the levels I was showing beforehand.

‘That’s the main thing for me, to try to play as much as I can and try to get to that level again.

‘But I think I’m getting to the stage where I’m able to produce the performances I’m able to produce.’

After having a host of injury problems in his time at Pompey, Jacobs believes he has the chance now to gain momentum over the second half of the season.

And that, for him, has to be translated into goals and assists with the player clear that is what he’s in the team to produce.

Jacobs added: ‘I feel good.

‘It was difficult coming back from an injury when results weren’t going the right way, when I came back into the fold around Christmas time.

