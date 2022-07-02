And the Leicester City striker knows he had the adulation of the Fratton faithful waiting for him, if he was to again move to the club where he spent last season on loan.

Those two issues have been pinpointed as key factors in the pursuit of the striker, as Blues fans wait to see what the path forward is for the 23-year-old.

Danny Cowley remains intent on seeing the former Sheffield Wednesday man back in royal blue next season, after a campaign which saw him enjoy success at PO4.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another loan deal looks the most likely avenue to seeing Hirst back at Pompey next term, after burying a slow start with a 15-goal haul - all of those goals coming since November.

HIs Blues team-mate from last term, Clark Robertson, is upbeat about the prospects of seeing the powerful front man back in royal blue next term.

Robertson feels the fact he will know his surroundings and be embraced by Pompey fans is a powerful asset in his club’s pursuit of Hirst.

He said: ‘I think if Hirsty was to become available, I don’t see why he wouldn’t want to come back.

George Hirst. Picture: Robin Jones - Digital South

‘He knows the fans love him here and he’d be ready to hit the ground running here, whereas if he goes to another club he’s going to have to get used to new surroundings, a new manager and new players.

‘It would be very decent if he came back, but we all know anything can happen in football.

‘It’s going to be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks and months with that.’

Hirst’s difficult start at Pompey seems a lifetime ago, as he went his first 13 appearances without a goal.

That came off the back of a difficult season at Rotherham and suffering from injury issues over the summer.

There should be none of that to contend with, however, if Pompey was against to be his destination for the 2022-23 season.

Robertson added: ‘Hirsty had that difficult start and probably didn’t get as many minutes as he liked.

‘Everything about him was different and he oozed confidence from playing every week and scoring goals.