Portsmouth team to face Oxford United: John Mousinho to make significant changes after Shrewsbury disappointment - predicted XI and match-day squad: gallery

Pompey will be looking to put their Shrewsbury disappointment swiftly behind them.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 18th Apr 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 11:43 BST

The Blues make the short mid-week trip to Oxford United this evening looking to end their run of three straight draws.

This has seen John Mouisnho’s men fail to capitalise on dropped points from their play-off rivals in recent weeks and now sit six points away from the top six.

Paddy Lane returned to action on Saturday after being sidelined by a hamstring injury, while the contest is expected to come too soon for Tom Lowery.

Here’s how we believe Pompey could shape-up this evening against the U’s.

Pompey face Oxford United this evening.

1. Pompey predicted squad to face Oxford United.

Pompey face Oxford United this evening. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
‘Super Matt Macey in goal’. The chant rang around the New Meadow all afternoon on Saturday with the Pompey fans calling for the ‘keeper to be signed permanently at the end of the season.

2. GK - Matt Macey

‘Super Matt Macey in goal’. The chant rang around the New Meadow all afternoon on Saturday with the Pompey fans calling for the ‘keeper to be signed permanently at the end of the season. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Impressed since his return from injury and there’s no questioning his place in the starting XI.

3. RB - Joe Rafferty

Impressed since his return from injury and there’s no questioning his place in the starting XI. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Another solid display on the weekend for the ever-present centre-back and will retain his place in the side.

4. CB - Sean Raggett

Another solid display on the weekend for the ever-present centre-back and will retain his place in the side. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
