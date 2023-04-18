Pompey will be looking to put their Shrewsbury disappointment swiftly behind them.

The Blues make the short mid-week trip to Oxford United this evening looking to end their run of three straight draws.

This has seen John Mouisnho’s men fail to capitalise on dropped points from their play-off rivals in recent weeks and now sit six points away from the top six.

Paddy Lane returned to action on Saturday after being sidelined by a hamstring injury, while the contest is expected to come too soon for Tom Lowery.

Here’s how we believe Pompey could shape-up this evening against the U’s.

GK - Matt Macey 'Super Matt Macey in goal'. The chant rang around the New Meadow all afternoon on Saturday with the Pompey fans calling for the 'keeper to be signed permanently at the end of the season.

RB - Joe Rafferty Impressed since his return from injury and there's no questioning his place in the starting XI.

CB - Sean Raggett Another solid display on the weekend for the ever-present centre-back and will retain his place in the side.