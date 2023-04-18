Portsmouth team to face Oxford United: John Mousinho to make significant changes after Shrewsbury disappointment - predicted XI and match-day squad: gallery
Pompey will be looking to put their Shrewsbury disappointment swiftly behind them.
The Blues make the short mid-week trip to Oxford United this evening looking to end their run of three straight draws.
This has seen John Mouisnho’s men fail to capitalise on dropped points from their play-off rivals in recent weeks and now sit six points away from the top six.
Paddy Lane returned to action on Saturday after being sidelined by a hamstring injury, while the contest is expected to come too soon for Tom Lowery.
Here’s how we believe Pompey could shape-up this evening against the U’s.