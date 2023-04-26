The attacking midfielder was a key part of Paul Cook’s side which claimed the League Two title amid memorable scenes.

Now, six years later, he has helped steer Quorn AFC to the play-offs in the UHL Sport United Counties Football League Premier Division North in the most dramatic of circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The step five club required victory at title-winners Anstey Nomads on Monday night to leapfrog above Loughborough Students and claim second spot.

Carl Baker celebrating his last promotion in May 2017 - now the 40-year-old is looking for another. Picture: Joe Pepler

Having signed for the Fox Hunters in February to bolster their promotion push, the evergreen Baker started the match at Anstey’s Callingtons Community Complex.

With the game entering time added-on, it appeared as if it would be heartbreak for Baker and his team-mates with the score goalless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Thabang Dube’s left-wing corner was fumbled into his own net by Anstey’s keeper for a remarkable 92nd minute winner.

The match had previously been abandoned after 65 minutes on Easter Monday following a serious knee injury to Quorn midfielder Fortune Maphosa, with Anstey winning 2-1.

Yet it was to be the Leicestershire-based side who emerged victorious when it was rearranged for Monday – throwing up the possibility of a fourth career promotion for Baker.

The former Liverpool apprentice won Conference North with Southport in 2004-05 and then reached the Championship with MK Dons in 2014-15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In June 2016, he rejected a new deal with the Dons in favour of a Fratton Park switch as Cook strengthened his League Two team following a play-off semi-final defeat to Plymouth.

That summer also saw the arrivals of Danny Rose and David Forde, with the trio establishing themselves as pivotal members of the side which won the title.

Operating on the right of midfield and forming an excellent partnership with right-back Gareth Evans, Baker made 46 appearances during that successful 2016-17 season.

Of his nine goals, two arrived in the final three matches as a team already promoted would go on to pip Plymouth and Doncaster to the title on an emotional final day in May 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey’s 6-1 triumph over Cheltenham would be decisive, with Baker starting the match before replaced by Jamal Lowe on the hour mark.

After leaving Fratton Park in September 2017 following the arrival of Kenny Jackett as manager, he signed for Indian Super League side ATK, only for a serious injury to rule him out for the campaign without appearing.

He later went on to play for Coventry, Nuneaton Borough, Brackley Town and AFC Telford.