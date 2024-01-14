Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Portsmouth's latest defeat to Leyton Orient saw them pull in their third loss in their last five League One outings. Their advantage at the top of the table has shrunk massively and with three teams below them holding crucial games in-hand, the Blues risk being elbowed off their perch despite dominating the first half of the season.

Just one point separates Pompey and Peterborough United, who have one game in-hand over the leaders. Derby County are four points behind with two games to their advantage, but Bolton pose the biggest threat in third place, with a massive three games in-hand and just two points between them and John Mousinho's side.

As the pack close in, they have also been assessing their options on the January transfer window to give themselves a boost for the second half of the season. Let's take a look at some of the latest stories.

Derby bid 'rejected' for winger

Derby have set their sights on poaching Corey Blackett-Taylor from League One rivals Charlton Athletic this window, to add more firepower to their attack. The winger has notched nine goals and seven assists across all competitions so far this season and has been a key part of Michael Appleton's set-up.

However, the Addicks manager himself has confirmed that Derby's latest move for Blackett-Taylor has been knocked back by the club, despite his contract due to expire this summer.

"I know there’s been a bid rejected. Until a bid gets accepted, he’ll remain our player and be available if he’s fit," Appleton admitted (via London News Online). "[Derby County] might have pulling power but unless they come up with a figure that is comfortable for the board and the football club to agree with, then it doesn’t matter how much pulling power they’ve got."

League One sides keen on Premier League ace

As many as four EFL clubs have reportedly set their sights on signing Michael Olakigbe on loan from Brentford this month. According to Football Insider, Derby and Oxford United are two of the teams showing interest in the winger, as well as Championship sides Swansea City and Blackburn Rovers.

Olakigbe made his Premier League debut earlier this season and has come off the bench eight times. The 19-year-old signed a new deal with the Bees last month, committing his future until 2028. But while he continues to develop, he has been linked with his first loan move of his career.