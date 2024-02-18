Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After overcoming their recent dip in the road, Portsmouth are now seven games unbeaten in League One thanks to their latest 4-1 win over Reading. John Mousinho's team earned a third consecutive home victory thanks to goals from Paddy Lane, Marlon Pack, Callum Lang and Colby Bishop.

Pompey are now six points clear at the top of the table but the teams chasing them down have crucial games in-hand, so they cannot afford to drop too many points as we approach the final months of the 2023/24 season.

As the fight for promotion and indeed the League One title continues to boil, let's take a look at the latest updates on Portsmouth's rivals.

Derby drop injury update

Second-placed Derby have been hit with a pretty hefty injury blow after the club received an update on star striker James Collins' recent knee injury. The 33-year-old missed the latest match against Stevenage, which ended in a nervy 1-0 for Derby after a 90th minute goal.

Collins has been key for the Rams this season, netting 18 goals across all competitions. Speaking to RamsTV after the game, manager Paul Warne provided an update on Collins' situation and revealed it will not be a short absence.

Derby striker James Collins

"You could see the effect of Collo not being out on the pitch today. I knew after the Exeter game, with the way the medical team were talking, it wasn’t a good sign. He is going to be out for a good period, significant weeks. If we are fortunate, we could see him near the end of the season.

"Collo is a great professional and is really dedicated. He will be a big miss and we’ll do everything to get him back before the end of the season."

Bolton goalkeeper injury latest

Another promotion-chasing side in Bolton have issued a key injury update after goalkeeper and summer signing Nathan Baxter suffered a wrist injury. The Wanderers were left to call upon another option for the first time in the league this season.

Baxter is currently in a cast with ligament damage and manager Ian Evatt has provided an update on the expected absence period of the 25-year-old.