And those who have already pledged to be present include Michael Doyle and David Norris.

The Former Players’ Day was a popular and long-standing fixture in the Blues diary, attracting greats from across the eras, until Covid intervened.

Now, after a four-year hiatus, and to mark Pompey reaching their landmark birthday, the committee overseeing celebrations are bringing back the event.

Among those invited for the April 1 occasion are members of the 2008 FA Cup winning side, the 2002-03 First Division winners, Paul Cook’s League Two title team, and Alan Ball’s Gremlins.

They will join other instantly recognisable faces from across Pompey history to have served the club with great distinction.

The event is being organised to coincide with the League One visit of Forest Green Rovers to Fratton Park on Saturday, April 1.

As ever, those ex-players in attendance will be introduced to the Fratton faithful at some point, allowing supporters the chance to show their appreciation.

Michael Doyle (left) is returning to Fratton Park in April to be part of the club's 125th Anniversary celebrations. Picture: Harry Murphy/Getty Images

The names of those so far confirmed are currently under wraps, although Norris and Doyle have indicated their intent to attend.

League Two title-winning skipper Doyle made 97 appearances and scored three times during two seasons on the south coast under Cook.

He subsequently went on to play for Coventry and Notts County before focusing on coaching and, most recently, was Forest Green’s assistant head coach until his departure last month.

The 41-year-old was present in the Sincil Bank press box on Saturday to co-commentate on Pompey’s goalless draw against Lincoln for BBC Radio Solent.

As for Norris, whose St Mary’s goal remains a truly iconic moment, he continues to play at the at of 42 and remains a regular for Lancaster City.

The midfielder was at Pompey for the 2011-12 campaign in the Championship, scoring eight goals in 42 appearances.

Many others are also lined-up as organisers seek to mark the club’s 125th anniversary in style.

Portsmouth Football Club was founded on April 5, 1898 by six businessmen.

Meeting in a building situated in Old Portsmouth’s High Street, they agreed to purchase farmland near Goldsmith Avenue with the intention of setting up a professional football club.

