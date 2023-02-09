The Pompey favourite has confirmed he’s applied for the position of assistant head coach at Fratton Park.

The Blues are looking to bring in support for John Mousinho, after his arrival as Danny Cowley’s successor last month.

That has now become a priority following the close of the January transfer window, with recruitment previously taking precedent.

Mousinho has indicated the process is continuing, with a conclusion possibly reached as soon as this week.

Rose would certainly be a popular choice among supporters, with the former midfielder making 64 appearances across two-and-a-half years after his arrival in 2016.

That stay, of course, spanned with the League Two title in dramatic fashion on the final day of the 2016-17 campaign.

Rose has now taken his first steps into coaching at Darlington, after his arrival at the club last June.

Danny Rose, centre, with Kyle Bennett, left and Noel Hunt, right, celebrate the League Two title win. Picture: Joe Pepler

The National League North side have been receiving the benefit of the 34-year-old’s vast experience, which has returned five promotions in his career in the game.

Rose is still playing for the Quakers, too, but the prospect of a return to Pompey is one he’s keen to explore

When asked by a fan about his application for the position on Twitter, Rose replied: ‘It’s in mate.’

Whether Rose is deemed to have been picked up the coaching experience required to support Mousinho, is a question which should soon become clear.

But the Pompey head coach has made it apparent both previously working with him and experience in terms of age aren’t prerequisites for the position.

Mousinho told The News last week: ‘Experience isn’t about age - it’s about experiences they’ve had.

‘When we try to match who’ve literally just come off the training pitch, that’s what we’re trying to match.

‘That’s someone who’s had a bit more time on the grass and been exposed a few more situations. Hopefully the two of us will complement each other nicely.

‘The immediate reaction when you look at these appointments is managers or head coaches looking to someone they know really well who they’ve worked closely with for a number of years.

