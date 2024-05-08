Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Pompey title-winner marked his England international debut with a goal to cap a magnificent season.

Nicke Kabamba plundered 32 goals for Barnet, including two hat-tricks, as they finished second behind Chesterfield in the National League.

However, they failed to win promotion to the Football League after being dumped out of the play-off semi-finals by Solihull Moors in a shock 4-0 home defeat.

Former Pompey player Nicke Kabamba, now with Barnet, scored on his England C debut this week. Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images.

Nonetheless, it has been another outstanding campaign for the former Blues striker, who impressively surpassed his 19-goal haul in 2022-23 for the Bees.

That form caught the attention of England C boss Paul Fairclough, who selected Kabamba for the Bank Holiday Monday friendly against Nepal at Aldershot.

And the 31-year-old netted just seven minutes into his debut as the Three Lions ran out 2-0 winners in front of a crowd of more than 5,500.

The Pompey connections didn’t end there, with Nathan Ashmore starting the match, despite suffering relegation with Boreham Wood this season.

The former Hawks and Gosport goalkeeper hails from Buckland and was on the Blues’ books as a youngster - the club he still passionately supports.

Long rated as one of non-league’s best keepers, the 34-year-old has now added England recognition to his CV after featuring in the first half.

He was replaced by Dagenham & Redbridge’s Elliot Justham at the interval, while Kabamba played for the full 90 minutes.

Pompey fans will remember Kabamba’s brief time at Fratton Park, having arrived with Jamal Lowe from Hampton & Richmond in January 2017.

He made four appearances during the League Two title run-in, including starting the 2-1 win over Cambridge United at Fratton Park in April 2017.

Kabamba was an unused substitute on the memorable final day when the 6-1 hammering of Cheltenham ensured Paul Cook’s men were crowned champions.

However, he made just two substitute appearances in the 2017-18 under new boss Kenny Jackett and was handed a free transfer at the season’s end.

After six Blues appearances and no goals, he joined the Hawks, followed by spells at Hartlepool, Kilmarnock, Northampton and Woking.