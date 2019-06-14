Liverpool and Manchester United will be among the clubs bidding to wrestle the Checkatrade Trophy away from Pompey next season.

Both clubs have confirmed they will be fielding under-21 sides in the 2019-20 competition, meaning the top six in this season’s Premier League will be represented for the first time.

The Blues saw off both Arsenal and Spurs’ youngsters on their way to Checkatrade Trophy final glory against Sunderland at Wembley last season.

Manchester City and Chelsea are also among the 16 category one academy sides to be invited to take part.

The draw for the 2019-20 tournament will be made in July, with Pompey’s defence scheduled to begin the week commencing September 2.