Pompey have been drawn at Walsall in the third round of the EFL Trophy

The Blues will face the League Two Saddlers at Bescot Stadium the week commencing Monday, January 6.

Teams were still split into northern and southern sections.

Kenny Jackett’s men are holder of the competition after defeating Sunderland in the final at Wembley last season.

So far in their defence they beat Norwich under-21s and Crawley in Southern Section Group B, as well as drawing 2-2 with Oxford but bagging a bonus point for winning the penalty shootout.

Then Pompey battled from behind in the second stage to beat Northampton 2-1 on Tuesday night at Fratton Park.

Leon Maloney netted his maiden Blues goal, while Marcus Harness was also on target.

Last campaign, Jackett’s side won 3-2 at Walsall in League One.