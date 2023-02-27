Work has been continuing on Fratton Park’s £11m project, with a redeveloped Milton End representing the final phase.

Once completed, it will consist of 3,150 seats, along with an additional 15 spaces for disabled supporters and their carers.

Intriguingly, the new-look Milton End will provide safe standing, with the first of three designated sections set to be declared available for use by the end of March.

With a final completion date of October, the stand’s flexibility will allow home fans to also use the rail seating, dependent on opposition attendances and judged on a game-by-game basis.

Those attending Saturday’s visit of Cheltenham will have noticed significant progress in the stand, with work having been ongoing since October 2022.

The likes of Cardiff, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, Brentford, QPR and Wolves have already backed the safe standing concept.

In addition to Milton End seating, disabled lifts are to be installed in the north-east corner, new kiosks introduced to serve alcohol to fans for the first time, improved toilet facilities, an updated safety control room, and a second changing places facility.

The first section of safe standing in the Milton End is scheduled to be finished in late March. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Once completed, the Milton End will boost Fratton Park’s overall capacity to approaching 21,000.

Before work had started, safety restrictions meant the Milton End accommodated 1,900 supporters at the start of the current season.

On Saturday, 366 Cheltenham fans were present in the away section still in use, witnessing a 4-0 defeat for their team.

Meanwhile, Pompey have plans to install some safe standing into the Fratton End, although a consultation with supporters must firstly take place.

Work on the Milton End has been ongoing since October, representing the final phase of the £11m redevelopment of Fratton Park. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

In December, chief executive Andy Cullen told The News: ‘There is persistent standing in the current Fratton End – and installing safe seating would need to follow relatively soon after opening the Milton End.’