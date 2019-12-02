Have your say

Pompey have been drawn away to Fleetwood in the third round of the FA Cup.

The Blues will travel to the Highbury Stadium in the new year following tonight’s draw.

The League One rivals were due to meet at Fratton Park last month, only for the game to be postponed due to international call-ups for the Cod Army.

Joey Barton’s side currently sit seventh in the table – two points above the 10th-placed Blues.

Pompey booked their place in the third round thanks to a 2-1 win against non-league Altrincham on Saturday.

All matches are scheduled to take place between January 3-6, with the winners picking up £135,000 in prize money from the FA.