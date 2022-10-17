The Blues have been handed an away tie at Edgar Street in the newest edition of the famous old competition, with the game pencilled in for the weekend of November 4-7.

Danny Cowley’s side are currently 83 places above the Bulls, who are currently 15th in National League North.

Last season, Pompey beat non-league Harrow Borough in the first round at Fratton Park – Cowley’s first FA Cup game in charge of the Blues.

However, they failed to progress past round two following a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Harrogate.

If Pompey progress beyond round one this season they earn £41,000 in prize money and be in the hat for round two, which takes place on Saturday, November 26.