Portsmouth to travel to non-league Hereford in FA Cup first round
Pompey will take on Hereford in the first round of this season’s FA Cup.
The Blues have been handed an away tie at Edgar Street in the newest edition of the famous old competition, with the game pencilled in for the weekend of November 4-7.
Danny Cowley’s side are currently 83 places above the Bulls, who are currently 15th in National League North.
Last season, Pompey beat non-league Harrow Borough in the first round at Fratton Park – Cowley’s first FA Cup game in charge of the Blues.
Most Popular
However, they failed to progress past round two following a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Harrogate.
If Pompey progress beyond round one this season they earn £41,000 in prize money and be in the hat for round two, which takes place on Saturday, November 26.