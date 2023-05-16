Portsmouth to travel to non-league neighbours as some pre-season dates are revealed

It has been revealed that John Mousinho will take his Blues side to non-league neighbours Bognor for a friendly at Nyewood Lane on Tuesday, July 11.

Meanwhile, 24 hours later, a Pompey XI will make the short trip to Baffins Milton Rovers for a game against the Wessex League premier division outfit.

Kick-off times for both pre-season fixtures are yet to be confirmed. But just like the majority of the Fratton Park outfit’s pre-season scheduled, more information will be relayed to fans once all details have been finalised.

It’s understood, though, that both games will be played once Pompey have returned from a training camp that will most likely be abroad.

Like they have done in previous years, when travel restrictions have not been in place because of Covid, it’s expected the Blues will fly off for some warm-weather training not long after they report back for pre-season on June 26.

Last year, the first-team squad and a number of triallists travelled to Murcia, Spain, for a week’s worth of training in the sun. They flew out immediately after a weekend double-header against the Hawks and Gosport Borough.

It’s anticipated that Pompey will stick to those traditional pre-season games against their local neighbours. However, dates for those friendlies have still not been released.

Pompey kicked off their 2022 pre-season programme with a 3-0 win against the Hawks at Westleigh Park.

At least six pre-season friendlies will take place before the Blues’ League One season kicks off the weekend of August 5-6.

One will most certainly be played at Fratton Park, with Pompey traditionally reserving the last Saturday before the new campaign starts for a game in front of the PO4 regulars.

Last summer, Coventry travelled to the south coast on Saturday, July 23, and ran out 2-0 winners.

In total, four games were played following the Blues’ return from Spain, where they beat Qatar SC 2-0 at the Pinitar Arena.