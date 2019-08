Have your say

Pompey will face QPR in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

The Blues will travel to Loftus Road for the game the week commencing Monday, August 26.

The two clubs met in the fourth round of last year’s FA Cup, with the Hoops progressing 2-0 following a replay.

The first game at Fratton Park ended in a 1-1 draw.

QPR currently sit fourth in the Championship.

This is the first time Pompey have made it to the second round of the Carabao Cup since 2015.