Portsmouth to unveil significant permanent new addition to Fratton Park ahead of Lincoln game

A short ceremony will be held at midday on September 23 ahead of the League One home match against Lincoln.

Supporters are welcome to attend and can congregate around the site of the statue, which is located between the North Stand and the Fratton End ahead of the unveiling. There, the statue will then remain on permanent display.

Donald Vass, treasurer of the Pompey Supporters’ Trust, said: ‘We began work on this project almost two years ago and are delighted to now be able to share the statue with the Pompey fans.

‘It’s the perfect legacy of the club’s 125th anniversary year – this statue will honour the greatest footballer in the club’s history and inspire future generations of players and supporters.’

Pompey chief executive Andrew Cullen said: ‘We are delighted that in our 125th anniversary season, we will recognise and celebrate Jimmy Dickinson’s outstanding football career with the unveiling of this magnificent statue at Fratton Park.

‘Jimmy is not only one of Portsmouth Football Club’s best ever servants, but is an individual truly recognised throughout the game as one of football’s all-time greats.

‘Our gratitude and congratulations go to the Pompey Supporters’ Trust for inspiring the project, to Douglas Jennings for creating an amazing sculpture of Jimmy and to all those who have contributed to this statue through personal donations.

The first glimpse of the Jimmy Dickinson sculpture which will become a permanent statue at Fratton Park

‘Jimmy is the very embodiment of the Pompey spirit and it is therefore fitting that all who visit the stadium, will be reminded of both his contribution to Portsmouth Football Club and his outstanding legacy to the game of football.’

Jimmy Dickinson is the club’s record appearance maker, appearing more than 800 times in all competitions as a left-half between 1946 and 1965.

He played an instrumental role in the greatest era in Pompey history, which saw the side crowned back-to-back champions of England in the 1948-49 and 1949-50 seasons.

Jimmy also earned 48 caps for the England national team and represented his country at the 1950 and 1954 World Cups.

Pompey legend Jimmy Dickinson Picture: Andrew Dickinson

After his playing career ended, he became Pompey manager, leading the side between 1977 and 1979 before sadly passing away in 1982 at the age of just 57.

Jimmy’s son Andrew, along with other members of the Dickinson family, will be attending next Saturday’s game as guests of the club.

The statue has been created by award-winning sculptor Douglas Jennings, whose previous work includes statues of Jack Charlton, Graham Taylor and Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The Jimmy Dickinson statue has been funded through the generous donations of Pompey supporter groups and fans.