News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman

Portsmouth transfer gossip: Blues are 'admirers' of former West Ham midfielder who is also on radar of Salford, Oxford and MK Dons

Less than 24 hours after landing Ben Stevenson on a free transfer, Pompey are being linked with another midfielder – Ossama Ashley.
By Mark McMahon
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 13:37 BST- 1 min read

The Daily Telegraph’s Mike McGrath has claimed the Blues are ‘admirers’ of the 23-year-old Colchester player.

Yet they, reportedly, aren’t the only ones showing an interest in the former West Ham ace, with Oxford and MK Dons also keen on the ‘highly-rated’ youngster.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, it’s believed League Two Salford are leading the race for Ashley, who could command a fee north of £150,000 this summer.

Most Popular

The midfielder is apparently on clubs’ radars after making 35 appearances during his maiden season at the JobServe Community Stadium.

Twenty-two of those came as league starts, with the player slowly but surely making the transition to senior football. Indeed, Ashley was named in the starting line-up 12 times after mid-February as he helped the U’s secure a 20th place finish last season.

Pompey have already signed two midfielders following the official opening of the transfer window – Terry Devlin, from Glentoran, and former Forest Green Rovers player Stevenson.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, additional reinforcements remain on the cards following the departures of Louis Thompson and Ryan Tunnicliffe and the impending exit of Jay Mingi.

Colchester youngster Ossama Ashley is reportedly on Pompey's radar Picture: Pete Norton/Getty ImagesColchester youngster Ossama Ashley is reportedly on Pompey's radar Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images
Colchester youngster Ossama Ashley is reportedly on Pompey's radar Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

In total, head coach John Mousinho has welcomed six new players to the club ahead of next Monday’s return to pre-season training.

Related topics:BluesPortsmouthWest HamOxfordMK DonsSalfordJohn Mousinho