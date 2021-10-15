However, the Blues might have to fight off competition for the 19-year-old, who is currently on loan at National League South side Concord Rangers.

According to Football League World, Birmingham, Nottingham Forest, Charlton, Leyton Orient and Sutton United are also keen on the youngster.

Meanwhile, it’s been reported that Watford also want to retain his services as Roberts heads towards the end of his current deal, having moved to Vicarage Road from Reading in 2020.

Pompey currently have Republic of Ireland international Gavin Bazunu on loan from Manchester City for the rest of the season.

They also have Alex Bass in reserve, but that didn’t stop them exploring the possibility of adding a third keeper to their ranks during the summer – a search that proved fruitless.

Danny Cowley will need reinforcements in that position come the end of the current campaign – and Roberts could be an option.

He played for Concord – the manager’s former club – against the Hawks on Saturday, conceding five goals.

Goalkeeper Myles Roberts featured for Concord Rangers against the Hawks on Saturday. Picture: Dave Haine