That’s according to The Sun on Sunday’s Alan Nixon, who claims Blues boss Danny Cowley wants to tie up a deal for the left-back in January.

That would require a fee, even though the 22-year-old is out of contract in the summer.

However, Nixon is reporting that Pompey have ‘money for a promotion bid’ and want to land a player they rate as ‘one of the best in the division’.

Cowley has been short of options in the left-back department this season, with Lee Brown currently out with a hamstring injury, while youngster Liam Vincent is yet to feature as he recovers from a stress fracture.

That has seen Reeco Hackett play as a left-wing back in recent games, while Connor Ogiivie, signed as a left-back in the summer, is currently operating as a centre-back because of an injury to Clark Robertson.

Both Brown and Robertson are expected to return to training very shortly, but that, apparently, won’t stop Cowley exploring options to add to his ranks.

Guinness-Walker, who played as a left-sided centre-back in the Dons’ 2-2 draw at Wycombe on Saturday, has made 80 appearances for the Plough Lane side since signing from Met Police in 2019.

Nesta Guinness-Walker has been linked with a move to Pompey Picture: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images

He’s a former Spurs and Chelsea trainee and has featured for Mark Robinson’s outfit 23 times this season.

The defender has already played twice against Cowley’s men this season – starting Wimbledon’s’ Papa John’s Trophy win against Pompey in September as well as the Blues’ 2-1 league victory at Fratton Park last month.

And he’ll likely add to that this Saturday, with Pompey due at Plough Lane for the reverse third-tier fixture.