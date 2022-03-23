Football League World claims that the Blues, along with League One rivals MK Dons, Ipswich and Wigan, and Championship trio Swansea, Cardiff and Reading are interested in the striker.

The 23-year-old scored a hat-trick in the Ammies’ 5-1 thrashing of Scunthorpe on Saturday and is the club’s top scorer this term, finding the net nine times in 29 appearances.

Thomas-Asante joined Salford in September 2019 and has played 109 games, scoring on 23 occasions.

He also started for Salford in their March 2021 triumph over Pompey at Wembley in the 2021 Papa John’s Trophy final, netting from the spot in their penalty shoot-out victory.

He learned his trade in MK Dons’ academy and featured 35 times between 2016 and 2019.

After being released from Stadium MK in 2019, the forward spent time at Ebbsfleet before arriving at the Peninsula Stadium in September that year.

It has been reported that Pompey are among a number of clubs, including former employers MK Dons, eyeing a potential move for the young striker in the summer, with his contract set to expire in 2023.