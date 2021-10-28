The News understands Premier League giants Manchester United are among those who have sent scouts to watch the Wales under-18 youth international this season.

United are believed to be regular watchers of the 17-year-old, who the Blues have high hopes for in the future.

The hot teenage prospect already has three first-team appearances under his belt - all coming in the EFL Trophy - and has featured for Danny Cowley this season.

Jewitt-White, who hails from Hayling Island and has been with the club since the age of seven, became Pompey's third-youngest post-war player when handed his debut as a substitute under ex-Blues boss Kenny Jackett in a 1-0 EFL Trophy defeat to West Ham under-21s last season.

He would also start Pompey's 5-1 loss to Peterborough in the same competition last term, while he featured as a substitute in the Blues' 5-3 Papa John's Trophy defeat at League One rivals AFC Wimbledon last month.

Meanwhile, the midfielder played the full 90 minutes of the Hampshire Senior Cup win at Southern League side Basingstoke, scoring from the penalty spot in the shoot-out victory.

The highly-rated youngster was one of only a few youth players to survive a major summer clear-out of the academy ranks.

Pompey midfielder Harry Jewitt-White. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Jewitt-White has even earned international honours with Wales under-18s - last turning out in his country's 1-1 draw with England under-18s - who he qualifies for through Welsh mother Claire.