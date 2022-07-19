The 21-year-old has put pen to paper on a one-year deal – with the club option of a further 12 months – after leaving Tottenham at the end of last season.

Oluwayemi trained with Pompey earlier in the summer, reporting for duty on the first day of pre-season.

He played the second half of the pre-season victory at the Hawks but was not included in the Blues squad that travelled to Murcia, Spain, for warm-weather training.

Oluwayemi is the second keeper to sign for Pompey this window, following Josh Griffiths’ arrival on loan from West Brom last week.

The youngster is expected to act as cover for the Baggies man – putting Alex Bass’ Fratton Park future in further doubt.

Bass has been the subject of a bid from Crawley, while Exeter are also reported admirers of the academy product.