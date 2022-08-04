The News understands Blues boss Danny Cowley has identified the 23-year-old as someone he feels can fill the void left by Marcus Harness’ Ipswich departure.

A loan move is being explored for the former Crewe ace, who was not part of the Blackpool match-day squad for their season-opener against Reading last Saturday.

Things haven’t exactly gone to plan for the wide man at Bloomfield Road, after initially joining the Tangerines on loan last September.

Dale made 15 league appearances for the Championship outfit, but only seven of them were starts.

In that time he’s scored two goals and recorded one assist.

Cowley was keen on the winger last summer, only to loose out on the race to Blackpool.

Now, he is considering another move which will hopefully have a different result this time around.

Pompey target Owen Dale Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

After Saturday’s 3-3 draw at Sheffield Wednesday, the Blues boss said he hoped to have a new winger in his ranks before this weekend’s game against Lincoln.