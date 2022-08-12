Portsmouth transfer news: Blues youngsters attracting interest but Danny Cowley has no desire to cash in just yet

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But he will resist the temptation to cash for the time being as he looks forward to working with them more at Fratton Park.

Cowley boasts experienced foundations to his squad thanks to the likes of Marlon Pack, Clark Robertson, Sean Raggett, Louis Thompson and Michael Morrison.

But supplementing it are a group of PO4 youngsters – not including high-rated loanees Josh Griffiths (Spurs) and Dane Scarlett (Spurs) – who are deemed to have exciting futures ahead of them.

Toby Steward, Jay Mingi, Haji Mnoga, Josh Oluwayemi and Jayden Reid are just five who fit into category.

And because of their ever-growing reputations, the Blues boss confessed he now possesses talented youngsters who have their admirers from elsewhere.

Not that he’s willing to listen to offers for any just now.

So far this summer, Cowley has said goodbye to Marcus Harness and Alex Bass after receiving acceptable offers for the duo.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley

Fellow senior figures Ryan Tunnicliffe, Kieron Freeman and Ronan Curtis continue to be linked with moves away, too.

But when asked by The News if there was interest in other members of his squad that has so far gone under the radar, the Blues boss admitted there was.

Without giving names away, he said: ‘We’ve got some good young ones that a lot of clubs would want to buy.

‘But whether we want to sell is another thing entirely because we want to enjoy them before we sell them.

‘We don’t want to do the work for everyone else and sell them before we’ve had some fun with them.

‘I want them to at least play 100 games at Fratton Park before we even consider it – and then they’ll be worth considerably more than what they’re worth today.

‘There’s one or two senior ones as well who are coming out of contract that have interest, of course.

‘But how concrete that interest is, probably the next couple of weeks will tell us.

‘For us, we’ve done our due diligence, our work, so that if we need to adapt, we’ll be ready.’

Pompey will need to move players on before they can add to the 11 players they have already welcomed to Fratton Park this summer.

But Cowley added flexibility from the Blues between now and the window slamming shut at 11pm on September 1 was a must, too,

‘For us, we would like some flexibility and agility in the transfer window in the last few weeks because you don’t know what the next couple of weeks will bring,’ said the Pompey head coach.

‘Something could happen which means we have to tweak or change our plans.

‘A player could become available that we didn’t anticipate would become available or we could lose a player that we didn’t anticipate we were going to lose.

‘We’ve done some really good business, a lot of business in a short period of time.