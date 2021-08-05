Former Southampton winger Josh Sims, left. Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

That’s the verdict of former Owls and England midfielder Carlton Palmer, who believes Hillsborough boss Darren Moore – who worked with the ex-Southampton winger at Doncaster last season – will have the upper hand when it comes to persuading Sims over his next career move.

The 24-year-old featured 30 times for Rovers last term during a loan spell from St Mary’s.

Eighteen of those outings came before Moore defected to then Championship outfit Wednesday at the start of March.

And, according to Palmer, time working together would be enough to put the Owls in the driving seat, ahead of the Blues, for his signature.

However, a move is yet to materialise as Blues boss Danny Cowley continues to weigh up his options.

At present, the Blues are well-stocked in the wide areas, with Ronan Curtis, Marcus Harness, Michael Jacobs, and Recco Hackett-Fairchild all capable of playing down the flanks.

Cowley has also brought in former Birmingham youngster Jayden Reid following a successful loan spell – but he faces a lengthy period on the sidelines after suffering a serious knee injury in the friendly against Luton.

Speaking about Wednesday’s pursuit of Sims, Palmer told footballfancast.com: ‘He (Sims) has worked for Darren before, so he’s enjoyed success under Darren.

‘And I’m assuming as long as the financials are not too far apart in terms of what Portsmouth are prepared to offer him, I’m assuming Sheffield Wednesday will win the race for him.

‘Darren Moore was always a very popular person as a player, a well-liked man and very genuine person.