Portsmouth transfer news: Former Southampton winger and reported Charlton-linked Josh Sims not training with Pompey

Contrary to reports, the 24-year-old free agent isn’t among the triallists who have accompanied the Blues on their pre-season training camp at St George’s Park – and is at no point expected to join the group as their five-day stay progresses.

However, despite now cutting his ties with the St Mary’s outfit, nothing has yet materialised in terms of a move as the Blues boss continues to weigh up his options.

Charlton are also reportedly interested in the Saints winger who spent last season on loan at Doncaster Rovers.

But even their apparent keenness won’t rush Cowley into a decision.

Pompey have added six names to their squad number this summer, with Sunday’s arrival of Kieron Freeman on a free transfer their latest piece of business.

Yet none of the new additions have bolstered the Blues’ attacking options – although Sims’ former Southampton team-mate Jake Hesketh is currently on trial at Fratton Park and started Saturday’s 5-2 win against the Hawks in the No10 role.

Josh Sims in action for Doncaster Rovers last season. Picture: Joe Portlock/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Norwich youngster Gassan Ahadme is also presently training with Pompey, with the 20-year-old scoring a second-half hat-trick in the weekend win at Westleigh Park.

Sims made his debut for Saints in November 2016, as a substitute against Everton.

But he has struggled for regular opportunities since at St Mary’s and has only featured a further 19 times for the Premier League side.

The winger joined Donny on a temporary basis for the first half of the 2020-21 season and started in barnstorming fashion.

As a result, he was widely expected move to the Championship in January.

Yet Sims sustained a hamstring injury in December – a setback which sidelined him for two months.

It meant the ex-England youth international was sent back to the Keepmoat rather than going to the second tier for the business end of the campaign