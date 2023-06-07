To get the lowdown on the latest talking points ahead of the market’s opening, we asked The News’ Blues reporter Jordan Cross eight key transfer questions to give us his verdict.

Here’s what was discussed.

Q: When will we expect Pompey to complete their first signing?

The transfer window opens on June 14 and not June 10 - like it was last season - so there’s another few days to muddle through before we start upping the ante and asking questions, as I expect all Pompey fans are expecting a signing to drop on that day!

Will that happen? We’ll wait and see - I wouldn’t be hanging my hat on it. Speaking to John Mousinho, he said they’re waiting for one to drop for others to then fall into place.

Q: Are Pompey in any rush to get signings done early in the window?

Any manager will say they want their squad in for the first day of pre-season training - that’s the stock answer. None of them really expect that because of the dynamics of the window, when loans become available later in the market and Premier League clubs wait to go on tours to look at their squads.

From left: Jay Mingi, John Mousinho, Gavin Whyte, Colby Bishop.

With the number of contracted players, they’re in a better place than they were last season. They come back for the first day of pre-season in the third week of June so they’ll want them in – certainly a couple more bodies in by the time they go to their training camp on July 2.

It’ll be running throughout the summer, though, and all the way up to the final day of the transfer window.

Q: What’s the current situation regarding a potential return for Matt Macey and Di’Shon Bernard?

The last I heard about Di’Shon, it was a case of waiting for some clarity from Manchester United. They haven’t released their retained list just yet so that’s what Pompey will be waiting on, whether Manchester United keep him or allow him to move him on for free.

There’s some clarity now on Matt Macey. With Luton’s position, you’d think that will be helpful to Pompey’s cause in the way that it confirms his place further down the pecking order there. He’s future looks to be elsewhere.

I would be confident there because of the relationship with sporting director Rich Hughes and Rob Edwards, so that will be a string to Pompey’s bow in getting that deal over the line. I know other names have been mentioned but I’d be broadly upbeat there.

Q: How are the negotiations progressing with Ronan Curtis and Jay Mingi and is there a deadline to when talks have to be completed by?

I wouldn’t put a specific deadline on it but Mousinho has said that they won’t be going on forever. It’s not indefinite so they’ll have to draw a line in the sand at some point.

It was three weeks ago that we reported talks were set to start with Ronan. On that one, there may be a bit of a distance between what Ronan believes he’s worth and what his representatives believe they can get him elsewhere and perhaps what Pompey would be prepared to offer him as he returns from his ACL injury. It’s a negotiation.

I’m pretty certain Jay Mingi has played his last game for Pompey and he’ll probably be moving on elsewhere. But if he was to sign what’s on the table, I know Mousinho would love to have him around next season.

Q: How much interest is there in Joe Morrell and Colby Bishop and could that be an ongoing saga over the summer?

It would be daft not to expect interest in two of Pompey’s prized assets. There’s been a number of clubs mentioned for Colby but Pompey are very upbeat about the fact they can retain Colby’s services for next season. He wants to be here and where would he go? Where is the club that can pay the money that Pompey would want to receive?

We are not talking a couple of million, I think it would be a figure way above that to make Pompey listen. It could be up in the region of £3.5m to £4m for Pompey to start listening. They’re under no pressure to sell and who's going to pay that money? I just don’t see where he can be pitched.

It would be daft for people not to ask the question and a couple of clubs have been mentioned, but Pompey are upbeat about those fortunes (of Bishop staying).

Joe’s talked about being keen to play in the Championship and testing his skills there, again there’s noise but there’s not too much substance in that at this stage. Mousinho sees him firmly as part of his plans. They are two Pompey are certainly not looking to cash in on.

Q: Gavin Whyte has been strongly linked with a move - what’s the latest on him?

The last we knew, there hadn’t been any direct contact made with Gavin Whyte. Mousinho has been on the record saying that he would give some serious thought to exploring Whyte.

Pompey are spinning plates. You’re looking at one, it drops and then you’re looking to get another two spinning more quickly and it could just be a case of that. There’s so many permutations in terms of how things can develop.

Q: What position needs the most investment this summer?

You look at the squad make-up. They’ve got two right-backs, we know that’s the position which they don’t need to focus on.

The obvious positions are the wide areas and the front end of midfield. That’s not to say other areas don’t need surgery. They need a senior keeper, certainly a centre-back – maybe even two – at left-back it’s about what happens with Hume, they’re okay defensively in midfield and a number 10 is a key area.

Beyond that’d I’d say a back-up striker to Colby Bishop and a ‘maverick’ as we reported which can offer something different. Hughes has talked about 9-10 and that’s in the right ball park. Depending what happens with Hume and Hackett, it could go beyond that.

Certainly a couple of strikers, a keeper, at least one centre-back, a couple of wingers and a couple of eights and a 10. There’s a good core of players, but there’s still an overhaul required.

Q: With Colby Bishop the preferred striker of choice, would that put front men off coming to Fratton Park in the window?

I can understand where fans are coming from, saying we can’t just rely on Colby. I don’t think Pompey are quite looking like that, they know they need a decent striker to push Colby. There’s injury possibilities, a loss of form to consider and I know they want a ‘maverick’ option. I know Pompey haven’t pursued a move for Dan Agyei, but someone in his ilk would fit.