Fans continue to have a real thirst for transfer window knowledge, with Marlon Pack and Zak Swanson the only bits of business concluded by the Blues this summer to date.

And with question marks remaining over Pompey’s lack of strikers, Cowley’s budget, the futures of Marcus and Ronan Curtis, Alex Bass’s suitability to be No1, defensive reinforcements and much more, the Blues boss was asked about the lot.

In fairness, the Pompey manager answered them all as he provided an insight into how he’s attempting to build a side capable of challenging for promotion next term.

And while he might have kept a few details back in order not to scupper any moves currently in the pipeline, it proved a worthwhile exercise on our Facebook Live page as fans got the chance to tackle topics they’ve been dying to get answers to.

Nearly an hour was spent with Cowley – and you can watch here how he responded as the floor was opened up to the Fratton faithful.