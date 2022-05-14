The News understands the Cobblers are keen on a reunion with their former player, whose current Fratton Park deal expires at the end of next month.

That interest has been registered with both the Blues and Jacobs – but a potential move and subsequent contract offer hinges on Jon Brady’s side’s league status next term.

After being dramatically gazumped by Bristol Rovers for League Two’s third and final automatic promotion place on goal difference on the last day of the season, the Sixfields Stadium outfit now find themselves preparing for a play-off battle.

That begins tonight with a semi-final first-leg trip to Mansfield, followed by the reverse fixture on Wednesday, May 18.

The winners of that tie will then face either Swindon or Port Vale for the one remaining promotion place to League One.

A return to the third tier at the first time of asking will see a concerted Northampton move to bring Jacobs back to his former stomping ground.

But until then, the 30-year-old Fratton favourite will remain a player of interest and one they have aspirations of signing.

Michael Jacobs' Pompey contract will expire at the end of next month

Of course, Pompey could scupper such ambitions, with the Blues having a one-year option on the former Derby and Wigan ace, whose influence on Danny Cowley’s side grew as the 2021-22 season progressed.

The Blues boss has expressed a desire to keep a player who scored seven goals in 32 appearances this term.

A pay-as-you-play deal has been mooted, given Jacobs’ injury record during his two seasons at Fratton Park.

However, The News understands that such a deal would be rejected.

Meanwhile, it is also understood that the Blues are yet to table an offer for Jacobs to consider.

That leaves his future very much up in the air, giving Northampton hope that a player who made 100 appearances for them at the very beginning of his career will become available for a free transfer in the coming weeks.

The Cobblers, irrespective of where they’ll be playing next season, will no doubt face competition for Jacobs’ services, though.