Portsmouth transfer news: why Swansea's interest in Marcus Harness has stalled and might not be resurrected this summer

That’s if a bid from the Championship outfit even materialises this summer.

At the start of May, The News revealed the Blues were bracing themselves for Swans interest in the 26-year-old, who scored 12 goals and recorded seven assists last term.

Russell Martin’s side have a long-standing admiration for Harness – who would be available for the right price – and registered their interest during last January’s transfer window.

Yet, since that report, the picture emerging from south Wales is one of financial prudence.

The club posted a pre-tax loss of £4.6m in their latest annual accounts as the pandemic had a major impact.

And with Swansea no longer receiving Premier League parachute payments at a time when broadcast, match-day and commercial revenue streams crashed during coronavirus, they saw their income drop by £22.5m.

As a result, Martin is being encouraged to sell before he can make his mark during a crucial transfer window for the club, with the owners desperate to raise funds through sales.

Pompey winger Marcus Harness is contracted to Pompey until the summer of 2023

But with no takers at present for any of his current squad, there’s a noticeable lack of movement on incomings.

That saw the Swans miss out on former Pompey player Kal Naismith, who swapped Luton for Bristol City last week.

And, according to Wales Online, the same could continue to happen unless the situation changes swiftly.

Young Arsenal keeper Remy Mitchell, Rotherham’s Chiedozie Ogbene, MK Dons defender Harry Darling and Wales international Joe Allen are also known transfer targets.

Striker Michael Obafemi is reportedly a target of Brighton, while fellow forward Joel Piroe has been linked with Leicester.

Blues boss Danny Cowley, meanwhile, has been eyeing the potential availability of Swansea pair Morgan Whittaker and Kyle Joseph.

The News understands that Pompey would only consider permanent moves for the attacking duo.

But unless they can generate considerable funds from the sale of Harness, moves for both could be out of reach.

Whittaker moved to the Liberty Stadium for £700,000 from Derby in January of last year, and still has three years to go on his existing agreement.

Joseph cost the Swans £500,000 from Wigan last summer and also has three years to run on his deal.

Pompey are aware of the potential to factor £750,000 signing Harness into any deals for the pair, but no talks have taken place between the clubs to that extent.

At present, the sale of fringe players does look like Martin’s best means of generating some much-needed income.

But with priorities lying elsewhere, whether that translates into a summer move for the Blues’ most bankable asset – who is contracted to Fratton Park until 2023 – remains to be seen.