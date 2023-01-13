Portsmouth transfer news: Young Blues defender heads out on loan again

The defender has moved to the Woodside Road side for the remainder of the season after spending the majority of the first half of the campaign at Hampton & Richmond Borough.

The 19-year-old makes the switch just weeks after bagging a hat-trick for The Beavers in a 4-3 defeat to Worthing on Boxing Day.

Vincent made 19 appearances during a hugely productive spell at the Beveree Stadium, before being recalled by the Blues at the start of this month.

However, he’s made another quick exit, joining a Worthing side that sits fifth in the table and with expectations of being involved in the end of season play-offs.

The teenager is expected to go straight into Adam Hinshelwood’s squad for Saturday’s trip to Eastbourne Borough.

Having arrived at Fratton Park in the summer of 2021, Vincent is still to make a senior Blues appearance, primarily caused by a year out with a stress fracture of his left shin.

He made seven appearances in pre-season, before being sent out on loan in August – initially to Maidstone – which was then cut short.

