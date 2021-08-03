Portsmouth transfer rumours: Pompey eyeing ex-Arsenal prodigy, Leicester striker training with Danny Cowley's side
Portsmouth kick off their League One campaign with a trip to Fleetwood this weekend, but with only a handful of free agents arriving through the door so far, there is plenty more work to do before the window closes.
We have spoken to chief sports writer Neil Allen for his thoughts ahead of Saturday’s opener.
“Pompey are eager to bring in three loan players who are all capable of starting in the first team,” He said.
“If they succeed in that, you’d imagine several would line up in that first game after the window closes against Plymouth.
“Kenny Jackett’s approach to loan players was largely to fill squad numbers and provide competition for the bench.
“Whereas Cowley is adamant he wants loanees to feature regularly in his first team.
“It’s a completely different approach.”
We gathered the best of today’s League One speculation below...