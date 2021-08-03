3rd August 2021 - Championship rumours

Portsmouth transfer rumours: Pompey eyeing ex-Arsenal prodigy, Leicester striker training with Danny Cowley's side

Portsmouth kick off their League One campaign with a trip to Fleetwood this weekend, but with only a handful of free agents arriving through the door so far, there is plenty more work to do before the window closes.

By Molly Burke
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021

We have spoken to chief sports writer Neil Allen for his thoughts ahead of Saturday’s opener.

“Pompey are eager to bring in three loan players who are all capable of starting in the first team,” He said.

“If they succeed in that, you’d imagine several would line up in that first game after the window closes against Plymouth.

“Kenny Jackett’s approach to loan players was largely to fill squad numbers and provide competition for the bench.

“Whereas Cowley is adamant he wants loanees to feature regularly in his first team.

“It’s a completely different approach.”

We gathered the best of today’s League One speculation below...

1. Sunderland to challenge League One rivals for full-back

Sunderland have reportedly entered the race to sign Dundee left-back Jamie Robson. Lincoln City are also said to be interested in the player. (Daily Record)

Photo: Ian MacNicol

2. Former Derby County midfielder training with Doncaster Rovers

Ex-Derby County midfielder Jacob Butterfield is training with Doncaster Rovers - appearing as a substitute in Rovers’ friendly against Harrogate Town on Sunday. Butterfield is a free agent having last played in Australia. (Derby Telegraph)

Photo: Mackenzie Sweetnam

3. Former Imps winger on trial with Gillingham

Former Lincoln City winger Mustapha Carayol is reportedly on trial with Gillingham and has appeared for them in recent weeks. The 32-year-old also played for Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest. (The Kent Messenger)

Photo: Ashley Allen

4. Fleetwood Town complete signing of former Leicester City defender

Fleetwood Town have signed Darnell Johnson who was released by Leicester City at the end of last season. The defender was on trial with Doncaster Rovers last month, however the League One side decided against signing him. (The 72)

Photo: Alex Davidson

Neil AllenLeague OnePortsmouthDanny CowleyLeicester
