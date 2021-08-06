Pompey travel to Fleetwood tomorrow afternoon to open their League One campaign.

Danny Cowley is enjoyed his first pre-season with the club after joining in March and has managed to go unbeaten in four in the run-up to the new season (W2, D2, L1).

The former Lincoln City boss has also brought in a large number of signings who will be hoping to feature against Fleetwood Town on Saturday, including the likes of Connor Oglivie, Kieron Freeman and Ryan Tunnicliffe.

Meanwhile, as Pompey fans return to Fratton Park, they will be praying that Cowley can help them finally reach the Championship at the fifth attempt, after Kenny Jackett failed to do so.

We have gathered the best of League One’s transfer speculation below...

