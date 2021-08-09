Portsmouth transfers: Excited Blues fans welcome news that Joe Morrell is on brink of Fratton Park move

As revealed by The News on Sunday, Danny Cowley is close to completing an eye-catching deal to bring in the Luton and Wales international midfielder.

And a move – along with a pay-as-you play deal for Louis Thompson – could be completed as early as today as the Blues boss continues his revamp of his Fratton Park options.

The double arrival would make it 12 new additions for Cowley to date this summer.

But it’s the move for Morrell – you played a key role for Wales at this year’s Euros – which has excited fans the most.

Many are refusing to believe it until an official club statement is released.

Meanwhile, others are sitting mightily impressed as Cowley closes in on one of his main transfer targets of the window.

Here’s a selection of views share on Facebook and Twitter...

Luton and Wales midfielder Joe Morrell is closing in on a move to Pompey. Picture: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Brett James: Morrell is an unbelievable signing.

George Andrew Slatcher: WWOOWW that’s ridiculous!

Am I scared of someone maybe hijacking the move now it’s been leaked!! Absolutely.

@MikeOfPompey: Amazed no Championship clubs have come in for Morrell!

We definitely look stronger with him coming in.

Harry Wood: My only concern is when the international breaks come around, he may not be avaliable, will still be a class signing though.

@Clarkeyboy12345: Delighted with this bit of business

Josh Rowley: Massive signing if comes off.

@coops98436748: Let’s be honest here, that would be an unbelievable transfer he was brilliant for Wales at the euros.

@JoeArchiefrench: Be a class signing.

Scott Lenharth: Great news if this comes off.

The depth of our squad is a little concerning even with these two additions.

@ChillandBill1: I'd be very surprised but very happy if we land Morrell.

Wouldn't it harm his international chances dropping down a league?