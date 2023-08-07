Portsmouth transfers: exciting Manchester City youngster and Australia international seals loan move to Fratton Park

The 20-year-old Australia international will wear the number eight shirt during his time at Fratton Park.

Blues boss John Mousinho said: ‘Alex is a dynamic attacking midfielder who comes here off the back of an excellent season with Manchester City’s under-21s.

‘I was lucky enough to watch him play for them on a few occasions last season and he was an integral part of the side.

Alex Robertson has joined Pompey on a season-long loan

‘He’s won the title there three years in a row and also recently got his first cap for Australia, so we’re really excited that we’ve been able to bring him to the club.

‘We wanted that eight/10 who is able to really affect games and it’s another piece of business that I’m incredibly happy with this summer.

‘I know that City have high hopes for him and he was involved in Pep’s (Guardiola) matchday squads at the end of last season, which is no easy feat.’

Robertson was born in Scotland, but moved to Australia as a youngster before heading to England in 2015 and spending time with Manchester United.

He moved to their city rivals two years later and made five appearances during a loan spell with Ross County in 2021.