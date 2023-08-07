News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Portsmouth transfers: exciting Manchester City youngster and Australia international seals loan move to Fratton Park

Pompey have signed midfielder Alex Robertson on a season-long loan deal from Manchester City.
By Mark McMahon
Published 7th Aug 2023, 17:12 BST- 1 min read

The 20-year-old Australia international will wear the number eight shirt during his time at Fratton Park.

Blues boss John Mousinho said: ‘Alex is a dynamic attacking midfielder who comes here off the back of an excellent season with Manchester City’s under-21s.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘I was lucky enough to watch him play for them on a few occasions last season and he was an integral part of the side.

Alex Robertson has joined Pompey on a season-long loanAlex Robertson has joined Pompey on a season-long loan
Alex Robertson has joined Pompey on a season-long loan
Most Popular

‘He’s won the title there three years in a row and also recently got his first cap for Australia, so we’re really excited that we’ve been able to bring him to the club.

‘We wanted that eight/10 who is able to really affect games and it’s another piece of business that I’m incredibly happy with this summer.

‘I know that City have high hopes for him and he was involved in Pep’s (Guardiola) matchday squads at the end of last season, which is no easy feat.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Robertson was born in Scotland, but moved to Australia as a youngster before heading to England in 2015 and spending time with Manchester United.

He moved to their city rivals two years later and made five appearances during a loan spell with Ross County in 2021.

Robertson represented England at youth level before switching allegiances to Australia – who his father Mark also represented – and won his first cap in a friendly against Ecuador back in March.

Related topics:AustraliaFratton ParkManchester CityPortsmouthJohn MousinhoBlues