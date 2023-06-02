2 . Goalkeeper - Will Norris

The newly-released former Burnley and Peterborough keeper is on the Blues' radar as they draw up a contingency plan if they're unable to land top target Matt Macey. If they can strike a deal with Luton for Macey, then he's No1 next season after an impressive second half of the season on loan at Fratton Park. It's unlikely Norris, who featured for Posh in the play-offs, will want to come to be No2. Photo: Alex Pantling