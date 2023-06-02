Here’s a look at what Pompey’s starting XI and bench could look like next season if some of the transfer rumours circulating this summer to date prove true.
The Blues face an interesting summer with 9-10 new arrivals expected during the transfer window and the rumour mill already in full swing regarding potential incomings.
With that in mind, we have put together a possible starting line-up for next season, with some of the names mentioned.
1. Portsmouth Head Coach John Mousinho greets Wycombe Wanderers Matthew Bloomfield during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Portsmouth and Wycombe Wanderers at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 7 May 2023.
Pompey fans are awaiting news of John Mousinho's first summer signing Photo: Jason Brown
2. Goalkeeper - Will Norris
The newly-released former Burnley and Peterborough keeper is on the Blues' radar as they draw up a contingency plan if they're unable to land top target Matt Macey. If they can strike a deal with Luton for Macey, then he's No1 next season after an impressive second half of the season on loan at Fratton Park. It's unlikely Norris, who featured for Posh in the play-offs, will want to come to be No2. Photo: Alex Pantling
3. Right-back - Joe Rafferty
You're unlikely to hear any rumours of right-backs arriving at Fratton Park this summer - and Rafferty is the reason why. Was superb on his return from injury over the second half of last season. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Centre-back 1 - Di'Shon Bernard
It's all gone quiet on the Bernard front. However, Pompey remain keen. Everything hinges on what Manchester United decide to do with the defender. They have an option to extend his Old Trafford stay by another 12 months. If they do, a hefty fee might be needed if the Blues are serious. Photo: Jason Brown