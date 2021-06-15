On Monday, it was reported that Danny Cowley was set to lose out on the in-demand Preston striker, who now looks likely to join Charlton.

Pompey had agreed a fee in the region of £450,000 for the 27-year-old.

Substantial personal terms and a signing-on fee were tabled for the former loanee, with the hopeful they had their man.

But it appears Charlton were the club in the driving seat all along, with Stockley preferring a move to the side he spent the second half of the season with, scoring eight times.

Here’s how fans on our Facebook page reacted when we reported the latest development.

Matt Read: Blessing in disguise. I genuinely believe if we can get Marquis firing again, he’s a far better player.

Stockley was awful when he was here, hasn’t been great anywhere else apart from Exeter - says it all.

Jayden Stockley looks set to chose Charlton over Pompey. Picture: James Chance/Getty Images

I’d much rather be spending what cash we do have elsewhere!

Alison Moon: He obviously doesn't think we're going to have a good enough squad and it seems he's right.

All the players we are interested in would rather go elsewhere. We are in for a very disappointing season.

Dave Clarke: What are the odds of Pompey being relegated?

Seriously, unless something changes I’m lumping an Ayrton Senna on it. Hard to stay up without a team.

Alan Dainty: If we’re offering existing players worse deals than other clubs how are we going to attract new players?

Colin Amey: Not the end of the world he wasn’t that good anyway PUP.

Adrian Parrett: Another one bites the dust, what's the excuse going to be this time.

I know we have to be patient but Danny Cowley wanted his squad in before pre-season, now saying they don't have to be together to gel.

I'm worried but I think, hope he gets it right otherwise he is going to have a lot of people on his back.

I only see players going to other clubs now.

David Smith: I’ve been saying a couple of weeks it doesn’t look good, losing players Cowley says he wants to keep but we’re halving their salaries and offer 12 mth contracts so no wonder.

So how are we going to sign other decent players??

If the owners feel we were a good investment then invest. If not sell us to someone who does…. !!

Bill Hunter: Wake me when they actually sign an experienced player !!