Portsmouth transfers: What Fratton Park fans want to see from Danny Cowley before transfer window closes in 7 days' time

The Blues have so far brought in 11 new players while letting 12 go.

However, there’s a hope that both figures will be added to before transfers cease until January (does not included free transfers).

Here’s how Pompey supporters on our facebook rate Danny Cowley’s efforts this summer and what they’d still like him to do...

Tony Saunders: Best window since the Eisner’s take over by a country mile.

Couple that with the ground improvements means the club are in good shape going forward.

Ian Sands: Building a very good squad without risking the club's future.

Assuming Freeman and Tunnicliffe move on, we should see another couple of arrivals too.

Barnet forward Ephron Mason-Clark has been linked with the Blues this summer Picture: Burstow/Getty Images

Might need another physical type in midfield, maybe as a loan to cover Thompson?

Pete Tiffin: Although strong in midfield this year, injury to Thompson is a big blow. Hopefully some cover before window shuts.

Steve Mac: What we’ve done in the market now means little if we don’t have the right depth/competition come the end of the window

Need to be able to maintain a promotion push throughout the whole season.

4 players required.

Left-sided defender - can’t rely on Hume

Another striker, another winger, another central midfielder

Move on Tunni, Freeman & sell Curtis.

Will Leach: Best one for a long time I think – Pack, Bishop, Pig, Dale etc.

Adam Newell: Been class so far If Freeman and Tunni go would love to see Mason-Clarke and Elliot Watt come in to the squad.

The cherry on top the cake would be if we can get (Hayden) Carter back on loan.

Ian Nisbeck: Need a CB to release Mnoga for a developmental loan.

Then another forward who can cover across the front line.

If Curtis was to leave, one more to replace him too.

Mark Wells: Have to say been brilliant. Was absolutely gutted about MH (Marcus Harness) but the decision has so far been proved right.

Alex Madgwick: There needs more depth out wide and up front.

Otherwise, I guess it depends on who leaves before the window closes.

Spencer Gruchy Calvert: Ask again when we get promoted, I’m think we’ll fall a little short of autos so a Wembley final beckons.

Rhys Watson: I think this transfer window been excellent so far signed some really good players looking forward to seeing who we get next.

Barrie Jenkins: TBH I thought they were very slow at the start and probably missed a couple of targets because of that, but once they got into gear, things moved along nicely.