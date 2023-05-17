Portsmouth travel to continent and face Championship side as pre-season details confirmed

Marlon Pack and Pompey fans in Spain last year.

And John Mousinho’s side will face Championship side Bristol City in the final warm-up game before the new campaign gets underway.

The Blues have confirmed pre-season details, including news of a meeting with the Robins in the game earmarked to celebrate the club’s 125th anniversary celebrations.

Pompey will travel to Malaga in southern Spain at the start of July for five days of warm-weather preparations, as Mousinho prepares for his first full season in the Fratton hot seat.

A friendly is earmarked as part of that stay, with details set to be confirmed over the opponent.

Nigel Pearson’s side will offer the highest profile opposition on these shores, as they come to Fratton Park on July 29 (3pm).

That will likely mean a Fratton homecoming for Kal Naismith, as he returns to the club he helped fire to League One in 2017.

Naismith bagged 15 goals, including a powerful one of seven finishes from nine games, as Paul Cook’s side won 10 and drew one of their final 12 games to pip Plymouth and Doncaster to the title on the final day.

Elsewhere, the annual trips to Bognor, Hawks and Gosport have all been lined up.

The visit to Nyewood Lane comes first on Tuesday, July 11 (7.45pm) with quickfire jaunts to Privett Park and West Leigh Park following.

It’s Gosport up first on Friday, July 15 (7pm) with Hawks the following day at 1pm.

