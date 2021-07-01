Has to be one of the big 'ones that got away' after it came to light Son had a Pompey trial in 2009.

Portsmouth triallists: The Manchester City legend, Tottenham Hotspur great, Aston Villa, Barcelona, Newcastle United and Paris St Germain stars who fell through Blues' grasp

Some went on to royal blue - while others painfully fell by the wayside.

By Jordan Cross
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 6:09 pm

Pompey have picked up some gems after trial periods down the years, but the Blues have also let some players through their grasp who have gone to have monumental careers in the game.

Here’s a list of some of the most famous - and infamous – triallists from the club’s history, along with some names which may catch you by surprise….

1. Amdy Faye

One of the most famous triallists as Harry Redknapp concocted a story about misunderstanding the Frenchman talking about Thierry Henry and thus calling him Andy Henry on the team sheet at Kilmarnock in 2003.

2. Geovanni

Pompey had the Barcelona man in their grasp before Manchester City snatched him away

3. Eugen Bopp

Famously, or infamously, around under Paul Hart in 2009 but never made an appearance

4. Thiago Motta

Another huge name who was at the club's Eastleigh training ground early on his career

