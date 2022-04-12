Portsmouth triple injury setback mars excellent triumph over Rotherham - and deals body blow for Lincoln plans
Danny Cowley admitted a triple injury blow has taken a little of the gloss off their superb triumph over Rotherham.
The Blues turned in an excellent display to overcome the promotion-hunting Millers 3-0 this evening, with goals from Clark Robertson, Marcus Harness and George Hirst.
It was a welcome response following the abject showing in last weekend’s defeat at Cheltenham, which saw the visiting fans afterwards turn on the team.
However, there was a setback during victory over the Millers, with Louis Thompson, Marcus Harness and Michael Jacobs all departing the pitch with injury concerns.
And Cowley doesn’t believe any of the trio will be available for the Good Friday visit of Lincoln to Fratton Park.
He told The News: ‘With Louis it was his hand, Marcus his knee and Michael’s hamstring was tight.
‘It’s so frustrating for us, unfortunately that’s the reality of the games coming as quickly as they are.
‘I doubt they’ll be available for Lincoln through the fact the game is going to come around so quickly.
‘This was the problem on Saturday (at Cheltenham), we had to make changes, too many changes, and it disrupts you.
‘For me, I’ve always had my success through continuity, players have got to be robust enough to be able to back games up – and it’s something we have to look at as a club moving forward.’
Meanwhile, Cowley has criticised the Football League schedule which pitches them next into battle on Friday rather than Saturday.
The other match tonight involved a goalless draw between Wigan and Burton.
Pompey and Burton next play on Good Friday, while Rotherham and Wigan are in action on Saturday.
Cowley added: ‘I don’t understand the Football League making us play on Friday when everybody else who played on the Tuesday are next playing on Saturday.
‘That doesn’t seem fair to me. I thought the Football League’s job was to make sure the league is fair and balanced – it’s not when we’re asked to play 48 hours after last playing.
‘But this is the challenge and we are going to embrace it, give it a really good go, and try to find the level of consistency that we had today.’
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
You can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for 9p a day, thanks to our 30%-off transfer window deal.