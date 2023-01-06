Portsmouth turn to academy for Tottenham Hotspur FA Cup showdown with squad decimated

Youngsters are set to be involved in Simon Bassey’s squad for the third round clash in the capital, with a host of players unavailable and finding their way back from injury.

A squad of 20 players can be named in the FA Cup, but putting out a starting XI and nine subs is proving a challenge for the senior group at present.

Marlon Pack is suspended, as he starts a two-game ban for his red card against Charlton on New Year’s Day.

Dane Scarlett will miss out as part of the terms of his loan agreement from Spurs, although Owen Dale is expected to be give clearance to feature by his parent club Blackpool.

Clark Robertson is likely to be missing as he errs on the side of caution with his groin issue, while Joe Rafferty (groin), Tom Lowery (hamstring) and Jayden Reid (knee) are out.

There’s good news, with Louis Thompson likely to be able to be named on the bench after five months out with a broken leg.

It’s a similar story with Kieron Freeman (calf), though his return is likely to be able to stretch to a place on the bench.

The problems present a chance to those who are impressing in the academy ranks, with the likes of Adam Payce, Josh Dockerill and Kobi Mottoh gaining senior experience this term.

Interim head coach, Simon Bassey, said: ‘We will have to take one or two academy boys – it will be absolutely brilliant for them.

‘They are going to play for the academy on Friday and then they could be involved. What a brilliant moment it will be for them.’