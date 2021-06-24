The Irish midfielder is poised to become Danny Cowley’s third signing as the Blues crank up their player hunt.

Williams made 295 appearances and scored 22 times during seven-and-a-half years with Millwall after arriving in January 2014.

Now aged 34, he featured 29 times for the Lions last season, including 12 starts in the Championship.

Pompey are poised to seal a deal for ex-Millwall midfielder Shaun Williams (left). Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images

A former Republic of Ireland international, his signing would see him join Liam Vincent and Clark Robertson as close-season arrivals at Fratton Park.

Cowley’s men return for pre-season training on Monday ahead of the League One curtain-raiser at Fleetwood on August 7.

