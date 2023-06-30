The Nike-designed has the traditional blue shirt, white shorts and red socks, with the top featuring a sublimated design on the front, while a mesh panel on the back offers lightweight breathability.

The whole strip is available to buy now from the online store, while supporters can also secure it in person by visiting the club shop in Anson Road from 9am today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A adult shirt costs £55. A youth top costs £47, while a junior shirt will set you back £39.

Infant kits will become available in the coming weeks.

Pompey fans will be given their first view of the new-look Blues on Thursday, July 6, when they take on Gibraltar side Europa FC during their five-day training camp in Malaga, Spain.

That pre-season friendly will also give supporters their first look at the seven new signings John Mousinho and sporting directro Rich Hughes have delivered so far during the transfer window.

For those not travelling to watch the Fratton Park outfit in action on the continent, Pompey are back in action down these parts on Tuesday, July 11, when they take on Bognor at Nyewood Lane.

The new home kit was modelled by Ryley Towler, Dani Lane’s from the women’s squad and TJ Yates, who represents the Blues and England in amputee football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad