Portsmouth unveil their latest new addition to Fratton Park ahead of Cheltenham visit

The Blues have been working hard on refurbishing their famous old ground in recent years, with work continuing on the Milton End and safe standing being installed to the Fratton End.

It’s all part of a £12m upgrade that has left no stand at Pompey’s home untouched, with Blues supporters getting their first look at progress in the Milton End for the recent pre-season friendly against Bristol City.

That game will also have provided fans with the opportunity to see a new structure in the south-east corner of the stadium, which will house a new control box, PA hub and media area.

Pompey have installed a new retail kiosk for fans in the south-east corner of the ground

But an additional feature will be the inclusion of a new retail kiosk that will be stocked with official club merchandise.

Fans keen to snap up the club’s latest shirts, a new scarf or hat have always had to head to the Pompey megastore on Anston Road.

Now, though, supporters in the South Stand will be able to buy their favourite items in the latest addition to Fratton Park.

The kiosk will be open from 12.30pm on match days and will close at 3pm.